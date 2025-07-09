Supreme Inds bags supply order worth Rs 54-cr from BPCL

Supreme Industries said that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 54 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) to supply composite LPG cylinders.The contract includes the supply of 2,00,000 of 10 kg composite LPG cylinders. The total supply is expected to be valued at around Rs 54 crore approximately.
The contract shall be valid for a period of 6 months from the date of placement of the LoA. However, the same may be extended and/or repeated at the sole discretion of BPCL for a further period of up to 6 months.
Supreme Industries is engaged mainly in the production of plastic products and operates in various product categories like plastic piping systems, cross-laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial molded components, molded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films, and composite LPG cylinders.
The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 17.16% YoY to Rs 293.94 crore in Q4 FY25. The companys revenue from operations rose 0.64% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,027.07 crore in Q4 FY25.
The counter declined 1.78% to settle at Rs 4,197 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app