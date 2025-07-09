Supreme Inds bags supply order worth Rs 54-cr from BPCL

Supreme Industries said that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 54 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) to supply composite LPG cylinders.

The contract includes the supply of 2,00,000 of 10 kg composite LPG cylinders. The total supply is expected to be valued at around Rs 54 crore approximately.

The contract shall be valid for a period of 6 months from the date of placement of the LoA. However, the same may be extended and/or repeated at the sole discretion of BPCL for a further period of up to 6 months.

Supreme Industries is engaged mainly in the production of plastic products and operates in various product categories like plastic piping systems, cross-laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial molded components, molded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films, and composite LPG cylinders.