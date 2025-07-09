Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Inds bags supply order worth Rs 54-cr from BPCL

Supreme Inds bags supply order worth Rs 54-cr from BPCL

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Supreme Industries said that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 54 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) to supply composite LPG cylinders.

The contract includes the supply of 2,00,000 of 10 kg composite LPG cylinders. The total supply is expected to be valued at around Rs 54 crore approximately.

The contract shall be valid for a period of 6 months from the date of placement of the LoA. However, the same may be extended and/or repeated at the sole discretion of BPCL for a further period of up to 6 months.

Supreme Industries is engaged mainly in the production of plastic products and operates in various product categories like plastic piping systems, cross-laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial molded components, molded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films, and composite LPG cylinders.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 17.16% YoY to Rs 293.94 crore in Q4 FY25. The companys revenue from operations rose 0.64% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,027.07 crore in Q4 FY25.

The counter declined 1.78% to settle at Rs 4,197 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Puravankara secures 8 redevelopment projects in Chembur, Mumbai

Oriental Rail Infrastructure secures order of Rs 9.03 cr

SEAMEC secures a contract worth Rs 39.20 cr

Bajel Projects undertakes Rs 170 cr capacity expansion at Ranjangaon facility

Godawari Power & Ispat invests in newly incorporated Godawari New Energy

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story