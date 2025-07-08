Puravankara secures 8 redevelopment projects in Chembur, Mumbai

Puravankara has been selected as the developer for the redevelopment of eight residential societies in Chembur, Mumbai and received the order from following societies:

1. Sahyagiri Co-operative Housing Society Limited

2. Rainbow Co-operative Housing Society Limited

3. Deonar Hill View Co-operative Housing Society Limited

4. Deonar Gulmohar Co-operative Housing Society Limited

5. Deonar Madhuban Co-operative Housing Society Limited

6. Sunbeam Co-operative Housing Society Limited



7. Deonar Avanti Co-operative Housing Society Limited8. Deonar Parijat Co-operative Housing Society Limited