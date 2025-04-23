Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 0.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 593.04 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India rose 0.46% to Rs 26.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 593.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 593.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales593.04593.65 0 OPM %6.536.91 -PBDT46.7344.60 5 PBT34.0535.08 -3 NP26.1526.03 0

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

