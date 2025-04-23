Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 0.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.10% to Rs 593.04 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India rose 0.46% to Rs 26.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 593.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 593.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.593.04593.656.536.9146.7344.6034.0535.0826.1526.03

