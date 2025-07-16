Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Swan Energy Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 July 2025.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 66.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.60% to Rs.62.90. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 25.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.42% to Rs.519.65. Volumes stood at 20.28 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 41706 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7940 shares. The stock increased 0.45% to Rs.2,010.05. Volumes stood at 14373 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37623 shares. The stock rose 0.48% to Rs.760.65. Volumes stood at 83994 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd notched up volume of 75440 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19430 shares. The stock rose 3.21% to Rs.667.50. Volumes stood at 28623 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

