Volumes jump at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 66.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares
Swan Energy Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 July 2025.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 66.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.60% to Rs.62.90. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 25.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.42% to Rs.519.65. Volumes stood at 20.28 lakh shares in the last session.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 41706 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7940 shares. The stock increased 0.45% to Rs.2,010.05. Volumes stood at 14373 shares in the last session.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37623 shares. The stock rose 0.48% to Rs.760.65. Volumes stood at 83994 shares in the last session.
Tanla Platforms Ltd notched up volume of 75440 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19430 shares. The stock rose 3.21% to Rs.667.50. Volumes stood at 28623 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app