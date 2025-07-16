Volumes jump at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 66.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares

Swan Energy Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 July 2025.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 66.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.60% to Rs.62.90. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 25.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.42% to Rs.519.65. Volumes stood at 20.28 lakh shares in the last session. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 41706 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7940 shares. The stock increased 0.45% to Rs.2,010.05. Volumes stood at 14373 shares in the last session. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37623 shares. The stock rose 0.48% to Rs.760.65. Volumes stood at 83994 shares in the last session.