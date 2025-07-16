Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI launches quarterly industrial outlook survey

RBI launches quarterly industrial outlook survey

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has launched the quarterly industrial outlook survey of the Indian manufacturing sector to assess business sentiments. It has also launched the 46th round of the quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS). The 111th round of the quarterly IOS of the Indian manufacturing sector will assess business sentiments for the current quarter (Q2:2025-26) and expectations for the ensuing quarter (Q3:2025-26), based on responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation, the central bank stated.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

