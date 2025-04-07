Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharmaceutical launches Fexuprazan tablets 40 mg in India

Sun Pharmaceutical launches Fexuprazan tablets 40 mg in India

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Under brand name "FEXUCLUE?"

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched Fexuprazan tablets 40 mg in India under the brand name FEXUCLUE. FEXUCLUE, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), is approved as a new treatment for adults with Erosive Esophagitis of all grades.

Sun Pharma has obtained rights from Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Korea, a biopharmaceutical company, to manufacture and commercialise FEXUCLUE(Fexuprazan) in India. As per agreement terms, Daewoong will be entitled to upfront and milestone payments, including royalties.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

