Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Ent launches Rs 2,100 cr residential project in Chennai

Brigade Ent launches Rs 2,100 cr residential project in Chennai

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Brigade Enterprises has announced the launch of its residential project, Brigade Morgan Heights, in Chennai, with gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,100 crore.

The said project is located along the Sholinganallur-Medavakkam road in Chennai. With a gross development value of approximately Rs 2,100 crore, project spans 14.7 acres, features three towers housing thoughtfully designed units comprising of 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments with sizes extending up to 2,599 sq. ft.

The project has a total development potential of 2.2 million square feet. This project will set new benchmarks for integrated residential communities and will be developed under a joint development agreement (JDA), reinforcing Brigade Groups commitment to deliver landmark projects that redefine urban living in the city. The 1,250 unit development is strategically located just 150 meters from the upcoming Classical Tamil Institute Metro Station, ensuring exceptional connectivity to Chennais thriving IT hubs, including Elcot IT Park, Wipro, and Cognizantall within a 10-minute radius.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said, Chennai continues to be a vital market for Brigade Group, and this expansion aligns with our vision of delivering high-quality residential developments in upcoming urban corridors. We will continue to actively identify opportunities to develop landmark projects that cater to diverse residential needs with sustainable and community-driven development. Our expansion strategy is built on a strong foundation of delivering excellence in real estate, with a balanced mix of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. With its prime location, proximity to IT hubs, and a serene green backdrop, Brigade Morgan Heights will offer an unparalleled living experience. We remain committed to creating spaces that seamlessly integrate comfort, sustainability, and modern living.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The company reported a 19.76% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 246.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 206.09 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 14.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,460.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The counter rose 0.95% to settle at Rs 1,144.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI reduces priority sector lending requirement for small finance banks

RBI house price index up 3.1% for Q4 2024-25

Interarch Building bags Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Interarch Building gains on Rs 45-cr order from leading auto OEM

EMS emerges as L1 bidder for two major UP Jal Nigam projects worth Rs 203 cr

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story