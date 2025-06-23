Brigade Ent launches Rs 2,100 cr residential project in Chennai

Brigade Enterprises has announced the launch of its residential project, Brigade Morgan Heights, in Chennai, with gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,100 crore.

The said project is located along the Sholinganallur-Medavakkam road in Chennai. With a gross development value of approximately Rs 2,100 crore, project spans 14.7 acres, features three towers housing thoughtfully designed units comprising of 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments with sizes extending up to 2,599 sq. ft.

The project has a total development potential of 2.2 million square feet. This project will set new benchmarks for integrated residential communities and will be developed under a joint development agreement (JDA), reinforcing Brigade Groups commitment to deliver landmark projects that redefine urban living in the city. The 1,250 unit development is strategically located just 150 meters from the upcoming Classical Tamil Institute Metro Station, ensuring exceptional connectivity to Chennais thriving IT hubs, including Elcot IT Park, Wipro, and Cognizantall within a 10-minute radius.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said, Chennai continues to be a vital market for Brigade Group, and this expansion aligns with our vision of delivering high-quality residential developments in upcoming urban corridors. We will continue to actively identify opportunities to develop landmark projects that cater to diverse residential needs with sustainable and community-driven development. Our expansion strategy is built on a strong foundation of delivering excellence in real estate, with a balanced mix of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. With its prime location, proximity to IT hubs, and a serene green backdrop, Brigade Morgan Heights will offer an unparalleled living experience. We remain committed to creating spaces that seamlessly integrate comfort, sustainability, and modern living.