Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI reduces priority sector lending requirement for small finance banks

RBI reduces priority sector lending requirement for small finance banks

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PSL requirement will reduce to 60% from 75% earlier

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the mandatory priority sector lending requirement for small finance banks (SFBs) to 60% from financial year 2025-26 onwards as against existing requirement of 75%.

As per the Guidelines for Licensing of Small Finance Banks in Private Sector dated 27 November 2014 a SFB is required to extend 75% of its Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) to the sectors eligible for classification as priority sector lending (PSL). Further, while 40% of its ANBC should be allocated to different sub-sectors under PSL, the SFB can allocate the balance 35% to any one or more sub-sectors where it has competitive advantage.

On a review, it has been decided that financial year 2025-26 onwards, the additional component (35%) of PSL shall be reduced to 20%, thereby making the overall PSL target as 60% of ANBC or Credit Equivalent of Off-Balance Sheet Exposures (CEOBE), whichever is higher.

The SFB shall continue to allocate 40% of its ANBC or CEOBE, whichever is higher, to different sub-sectors under PSL as per the extant PSL prescriptions, while the balance 20% shall be allocated to any one or more sub-sectors under the PSL where the bank has competitive advantage.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI house price index up 3.1% for Q4 2024-25

Interarch Building bags Rs 80-cr order from Ather Energy

Interarch Building gains on Rs 45-cr order from leading auto OEM

EMS emerges as L1 bidder for two major UP Jal Nigam projects worth Rs 203 cr

Atishay bags Rs 59 lakh contract from Alwar Central Cooperative Bank

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story