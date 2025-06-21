RBI reduces priority sector lending requirement for small finance banks

PSL requirement will reduce to 60% from 75% earlier

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the mandatory priority sector lending requirement for small finance banks (SFBs) to 60% from financial year 2025-26 onwards as against existing requirement of 75%.

As per the Guidelines for Licensing of Small Finance Banks in Private Sector dated 27 November 2014 a SFB is required to extend 75% of its Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) to the sectors eligible for classification as priority sector lending (PSL). Further, while 40% of its ANBC should be allocated to different sub-sectors under PSL, the SFB can allocate the balance 35% to any one or more sub-sectors where it has competitive advantage.