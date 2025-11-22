Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVG Logistics CFO Himanshu Sharma resigns

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
AVG Logistics announced the resignation of Himanshu Sharma from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 21 November 2025 due to overseas growth opportunity.

AVG Logistics is engaged in the transportation of goods, warehousing services, and other related logistics activities, along with carrying out trading operations.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 5.6% to Rs 5.08 crore on a 3.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 143.03 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of AVG Logistics slipped 1.80% to Rs 199.30 on 21 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

