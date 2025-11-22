Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions receives completion certificate for road project in Tamil Nadu

KNR Constructions receives completion certificate for road project in Tamil Nadu

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KNR Constructions has received completion certificate for the Rs 1180 crore project of "Construction of Elevated Highway along Avinashi Road in Coimbatore city from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam (Km 147/100 - 157/200 of SHU-52) in the state of Tamil Nadu on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode. The date of completion certificate is 08 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Jai Corp approves closure of non material subsidiary - Jaicorp Welfare

Oil India completes capping operations of Kharsang Oil Field Well #76

Airfloa Rail Technology forms JV with BBBS, bags Rs 3-cr ICF order

Quality Power Electrical secures Rs 26-cr order from Power Grid

Lupin's Goa facility inspected by U.S. FDA; form-483 issued with seven observations

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story