KNR Constructions receives completion certificate for road project in Tamil Nadu

KNR Constructions has received completion certificate for the Rs 1180 crore project of "Construction of Elevated Highway along Avinashi Road in Coimbatore city from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam (Km 147/100 - 157/200 of SHU-52) in the state of Tamil Nadu on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode. The date of completion certificate is 08 October 2025.

