Firstcry's subsidiary Globalbees lifts stake in DF Pharmacy to 80%

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) said its material subsidiary Globalbees Brands has acquired an additional 20% stake in DF Pharmacy.

The company disclosed the transaction to the exchanges on 21 November 2025.

The stake was purchased from existing shareholders under an investment agreement signed in February 2022 and updated on 21 November 2025. The consideration was Rs 21.56 crore, paid in cash. The acquisition was completed on the same day.

DF Pharmacy, incorporated in 2008, operates in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical segment. Its product portfolio includes brands such as Kozicare, Glutalight, Cleno and Healthvit. The company posted revenue of Rs 20.97 crore in FY25 and has a net worth of Rs 66.83 crore.

With this transaction, Globalbees holding in DF Pharmacy has increased from 60% to 80%. The deal is classified as a related party transaction but is noted as being carried out at arms length. No regulatory approvals were required. On a consolidated basis, Brainbees Solutions reported net loss of Rs 35.05 crore in Q2 September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.23 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales rose 10.19% YoY to Rs 2099.08 crore in Q2 September 2025. Brainbees Solutions operates in the wholesale trade and contract manufacturing of maternity, baby and kids products, while also offering education and training facilitation services. The company runs its own single brand retail chain under the Babyhug label, giving it a presence across both wholesale and retail channels. Its customers range from retailers in the mother and child segment to expecting mothers, parents of children up to 12 years old, and franchise partners and institutions in the education and training sector.