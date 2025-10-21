Stock Alert: Marathon Nextgen Realty, Unimech Aerospace, SBI

Sammaan Capital is banned from futures and options (F&O) trading on 20 October 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Marathon Nextgen Realty has launched a new real estate project in a joint venture with Adani Realty, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 3,400 crore.

Unimech Aerospace has commissioned two new manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, marking a significant expansion of its production capabilities.

SBI announced that it has raised Rs 7,500 crore via non-convertible tier-two bonds.

