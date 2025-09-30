Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Oriental Rail Infra, Blue Dart, Stanley Lifestyles, SEPC

Stock Alert: Oriental Rail Infra, Blue Dart, Stanley Lifestyles, SEPC

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 30th September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured order worth Rs 4.43 crore from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Indian Railways for manufacturing and Supply of 72 sets of seats and berths for LWSCN coaches .

Blue Dart Express announced that the average shipment price is set to increase in the range of 9% to 12%, depending on product variabilities and the customers shipping profile, effective from 1 January 2026.

SEPC secured a Rs 32.6 crore order from Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, for a total consideration of AED 13 million.(Approximately Rs 32.63 crore) for providing engineering services across various ADNOC projects.

RailTel Corporation of India has received an order worth Rs 37.53 crore from Vishakhapatnam Port Authority for implementation of smart video surveillance using video analytics and IoT along with ICCC with 5 years O&M.

Stanley Lifestyles has entered into an exclusive distribution and license agreement with Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC, for the marketing and distribution of the SLLs products under the format Sofas & More in Sri Lanka, subject to mutually agreed terms and conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RailTel corp secures Rs 38-cr smart surveillance project from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

GST reforms have brought relief to citizens says Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary

HUL sees near-flat Q2 growth on GST transition impact

Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 71.92 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO subscribed 65.10 times

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story