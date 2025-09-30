Stock Alert: Oriental Rail Infra, Blue Dart, Stanley Lifestyles, SEPC

Sammaan Capital and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 30th September 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured order worth Rs 4.43 crore from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Indian Railways for manufacturing and Supply of 72 sets of seats and berths for LWSCN coaches .
Blue Dart Express announced that the average shipment price is set to increase in the range of 9% to 12%, depending on product variabilities and the customers shipping profile, effective from 1 January 2026.
SEPC secured a Rs 32.6 crore order from Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, for a total consideration of AED 13 million.(Approximately Rs 32.63 crore) for providing engineering services across various ADNOC projects.
RailTel Corporation of India has received an order worth Rs 37.53 crore from Vishakhapatnam Port Authority for implementation of smart video surveillance using video analytics and IoT along with ICCC with 5 years O&M.
Stanley Lifestyles has entered into an exclusive distribution and license agreement with Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC, for the marketing and distribution of the SLLs products under the format Sofas & More in Sri Lanka, subject to mutually agreed terms and conditions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
