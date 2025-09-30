Stock Alert: Oriental Rail Infra, Blue Dart, Stanley Lifestyles, SEPC

Sammaan Capital and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 30th September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured order worth Rs 4.43 crore from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Indian Railways for manufacturing and Supply of 72 sets of seats and berths for LWSCN coaches .

Blue Dart Express announced that the average shipment price is set to increase in the range of 9% to 12%, depending on product variabilities and the customers shipping profile, effective from 1 January 2026.

SEPC secured a Rs 32.6 crore order from Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, for a total consideration of AED 13 million.(Approximately Rs 32.63 crore) for providing engineering services across various ADNOC projects.