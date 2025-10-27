Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedant Fashions allots 11,681 equity shares under ESOS

Vedant Fashions allots 11,681 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Vedant Fashions has allotted 11,681 equity shares under ESOS on 27 October 2025. With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 24,29,68,785/- divided into 24,29,68,785 equity shares of Re. 1/- each from Rs. 24,29,57,104/- divided 24,29,57,104 into equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

