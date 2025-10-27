P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks Diwali sales of Rs 606 cr

Dhanteras contributed Rs 277 crore, marking the company's highest-ever single-day festive sales, registering an exceptional 105% growth as compared to the previous year.
Growth was primarily driven by the gold segment, which delivered a 74% year-on-year rise in revenue, supported by strong demand in the diamond and silver categories, which grew by 54% and 90%, respectively.
Gold volumes expanded by 10% to 390 kg, despite gold prices increasing by approximately 60% YoY, while Diamond and Silver volumes also recorded healthy growth of 47% and 17%, respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app