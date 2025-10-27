P N Gadgil Jewellers clocks Diwali sales of Rs 606 cr

P N Gadgil Jewellers announced that the company has recorded festive season sales of Rs. 606 crore during Diwali for the financial year 2025-26, registering a robust 74% growth as compared to the previous year.

Dhanteras contributed Rs 277 crore, marking the company's highest-ever single-day festive sales, registering an exceptional 105% growth as compared to the previous year.

Growth was primarily driven by the gold segment, which delivered a 74% year-on-year rise in revenue, supported by strong demand in the diamond and silver categories, which grew by 54% and 90%, respectively.

Gold volumes expanded by 10% to 390 kg, despite gold prices increasing by approximately 60% YoY, while Diamond and Silver volumes also recorded healthy growth of 47% and 17%, respectively.