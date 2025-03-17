Stock Alert: RPP Infra, Zydus Life, Shilpa Medicare, Quality Power, Alkem Lab

BSE, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance and SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on Monday, 17 March 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit jumped 23% to Rs 13.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 11.24 crore. Net sales declined 48.9% YoY to Rs 72.59 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

RPP Infra Projects received a letter of acceptance for a new project worth Rs 22.56 crore from the Department of Space Centre, Construction and Maintenance Group, Sriharikota.

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a surveillance inspection at the companys Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Unit 1, located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

Shilpa Medicare announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at Unit-2 of its subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, located in Raichur, with zero observations.

Also Read

Tata Communications announced the appointment of N. Ganapathy Subramaniam as the chairman of the board of directors of the company, effective from 14 March 2025.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) manufacturing facility (D9) in Panoli, Gujarat, successfully cleared a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection without any observations.

G R Infraprojects announced that it has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Road Project, tendered by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Alkem Laboratories announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) inspection at its Bioequivalence Center in Taloja, Maharashtra, from 10 March to 13 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News