Indices may open higher on positive Asian cues

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is up 20 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 792.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,723.82 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 19659.72 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

US Dow Jones index futures slipped 174 points, setting the stage for a weak opening in US stocks today. Market sentiment remains fragile amid persistent concerns over US trade tariffs and slowing economic growth. Investors are also bracing for a series of central bank meetings this week, particularly from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

Asian stocks edged higher on Monday, buoyed by optimism over China's economy after Beijing introduced targeted measures to boost spending. However, lingering fears of a US-led trade war kept gains in check.

China's retail sales rose by 4.0% in the January-February period from a year ago, compared with the 3.7% year-on-year growth in December. The country's industrial production climbed 5.9% in the first two months of the year from a year ago, slower than the 6.2% growth in December. Its fixed asset investment, reported on a year-to-date basis, rose by 4.1%, beating the 3.2% increase last year.

The data came shortly after Chinese policymakers over the weekend unveiled an action plan to boost consumption, a top policy priority for Beijing. The plan said the government will work to increase income for both urban and rural residents, while also taking measures to boost employment. It pledged to expand trade-in programs for home appliances and cars while vowing to stabilize the nations stock and property market, which affect consumer confidence.

After a bruising market correction, US stock indices bounced back on Friday, powered by bargain hunting in beaten-down tech stocks. The S&P 500 surged 2.1%, the NASDAQ jumped 2.6%, and the Dow Jones gained 1.7%.

However, consumer sentiment remains shaky. The University of Michigans Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 57.9 in Marchits lowest since November 2022down from 64.7 in February. The decline reflects growing uncertainty over tariffs and economic stability.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks closed with slight losses on Thursday. The Nifty fell below 22,400 after reaching an intraday high of 22,558.05. Volatility was elevated due to weekly index option expiry on the NSE. Despite positive global cues initially pushing markets higher, selling pressure in heavyweight stocks across sectors dragged the Nifty down. All major indices, except banking, finished lower, with realty, auto, and metal sectors experiencing the steepest declines. Broader indices also retreated, each losing nearly 1%.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 200.85 points, or 0.27%, to 73,828.91. The Nifty 50 index lost 73.30 points, or 0.33%, to 22,397.20.

The domesic stock market was closed on Friday, 14th March 2025, on account of Holi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News