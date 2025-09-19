Texmaco Rail gains on bagging Rs 87-cr order from Ultratech Cement

Texmaco Rail & Engineering advanced 2.85% to Rs 151.60 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 86.85 crore from Ultratech Cement for the supply of BCFC wagons along with a brake van.According to the companys exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be completed and delivered by March 2026.
The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, InfraRail & Green Energy, and InfraElectrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.
UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated grey cement capacity of 154.86 mtpa. The scrip shed 0.72% to Rs 12,535 on the BSE.
