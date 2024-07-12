Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engineering hits the roof after bagging 5-yr supply contract from Siemens

Azad Engineering hits the roof after bagging 5-yr supply contract from Siemens

Image
Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Azad Engineering was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 1779.75 after the company announced that it has received an award for a tenure of 5 years from Siemens Enerry Global CmtH & Co. KG, Germany.

The contract involves manufacture and supply of critical rotating components for Siemens global demands of advanced gas & thermal turbine engines.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Azad Engineering is a key manufacturer of qualified product lines supplying to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the energy, aerospace and defence, and oil and gas industries. The products the company manufactures are highly engineered, complex, mission and life critical high precision forged and machined components.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 0.67% to Rs 14.93 crore on a 9.29% increase in sales to Rs 92.80 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: SC to give verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest plea in excise policy scam case

Bondada Engg stock price hits 5% upper circuit on securing Rs 317 cr-order

Traffic slows down on NH 24 due to severe flooding in UP's Shahjahanpur

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty above 24,400; TCS up 3%

Two soldiers lose lives while undertaking critical repair work in Ladakh

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story