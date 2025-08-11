Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Tata Motors, Afcons Infra, Yatra Online, Siemens

Stock Alert: Tata Motors, Afcons Infra, Yatra Online, Siemens

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Upcoming Results:

Ashoka Buildcon, Astral, Awfis Space Solutions, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bata India, Belrise Industries, BEML, Capacite Infraprojects, Cello World, Dollar Industries, Esab India, Eureka Forbes, Goldiam International, Goodyear India, HLE Glascoat, Ipca Laboratories, JM Financial, KNR Constructions, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Man Industries (India), Muthoot Microfin, Som Distilleries & Breweries will declare their quarterly result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Motors reported a 62.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,924 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,514 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,03,792 crore in Q1 FY26, with performance impacted by volume decline in all businesses and a drop in profitability primarily at JLR.

Yatra Online reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with PAT of Rs 4.04 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 108.1% YoY to Rs 209.81 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Siemens has reported 3.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 422.90 crore despite a 15.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,346.80 crore in Q3 FY 2025 as compared with Q3 FY 2024. The companys new orders during the quarter increased by 13% to Rs 5,680 crore while order backlog grew by 8% at Rs 42,845 crore.

Hindustan Foods has recorded 17% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.7 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 27.2 crore in Q1 FY25. For the quarter, the company declared revenue of Rs 998.1 crore, a growth of 15% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Cupid reported 81.71% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.01 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 8.26 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 52.82% YoY to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Afcons Infrastructure jumped 50% to Rs 137.40 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 91.59 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales rose 6.8% YoY to Rs 3370.38 crore in Q1 FY26.

Nibe has announced that it has received a purchase order from Elbit Systems Land, a leading global Israel-based defence technology company, valued at approximately $1,200,000 (around Rs 10.52 crore).

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

