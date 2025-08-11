Epic Energy consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.25% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Epic Energy declined 53.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.25% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.060.638.4928.570.080.180.060.140.070.15

