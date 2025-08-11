HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 78.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 601.77 crore

Net profit of HBL Engineering rose 78.89% to Rs 143.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 601.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 520.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.601.77520.1131.8821.24205.16114.06193.62103.22143.2780.09

