Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 8.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 8.46% to Rs 26.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 347.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.347.22313.9413.7813.9843.9840.9233.8031.8526.0324.00

