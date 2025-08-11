Tierra Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 8.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 51.91 crore

Net profit of Tierra Agrotech rose 8.22% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 51.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.51.9149.9514.8713.577.716.997.466.625.404.99

