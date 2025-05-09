Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 1014.31 points or 1.64% at 62834.94 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 7.65%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 4.71%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 3.95%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.03%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.77%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 4.22%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 3.11%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.59%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 649.25 or 1.38% at 46233.48.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 119.53 points or 0.82% at 14541.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 183.3 points or 0.76% at 24090.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 609.82 points or 0.76% at 79724.99.

On BSE,528 shares were trading in green, 2556 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

