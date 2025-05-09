ZEEL registers PAT of Rs 188 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin expands to 13.1%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has reported a net profit of Rs 188.4 crore in Q4 FY25, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 13.4 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Operating revenue rose by 1% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 2184.1 crore during the period under review.

For Q4 FY25, advertising revenue was Rs 837.5 crore (down 25% YoY), subscription revenue was Rs 986.5 crore (up 4% YoY) and revenue from other sales & services was Rs 360.1 crore (up 226% YoY).

The company stated that the decline in advertising revenue was due to slowdown in macro advertising environment, postponement of Zee Cine Award, busy sports calendar and higher base in Q4 FY24.

Growth in subscription revenue was driven by both - linear subscription revenue and ZEE5.

Other sales and services revenue was sharply higher due to higher number of movie released and higher syndication revenue.

Operating expenditure declined by 3% to Rs 1898.9 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

While EBITDA improved by 36% YoY to Rs 285.2 crore, EBITDA margin expended by 340 basis points YoY to 13.1% in the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 262 crore, up by 130% from Rs 114 crore in Q4 FY24.

Provision for taxes for March 2025 quarter was Rs 73.4 crore, down 28% YoY.

The company recorded a loss of Rs 2 crore from discontinuing operations in Q4 FY25. It had recorded a profit of Rs 12 crore from these operations in the same period last year.

For FY25, ZEEL has registered a net profit of Rs 679.5 crore (up 381% YoY) and operating revenue of Rs 8,294.1 crore (down 4% YoY).

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas.

The scrip fell 1.44% to currently trade at Rs 109.50 on the BSE.

