Britannia Inds Q4 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 560 cr; declares dividend of Rs 75/sh

Britannia Industries' consolidated net profit increased 4.02% to Rs 559.95 crore on 8.29% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,495.21 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 4.19% YoY to Rs 559.13 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 10.34% to Rs 3,738.63 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 3,388.28 crore in Q4 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2,439.63 crore (up 18.66% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 164.51 crore (up 1.53% YoY) and finance cost stood at 30.65 crore (up 15.92%YoY) during the period under review.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit rose 2.01% to Rs 2,184.58 crore on 6.98% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 18,196.76 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Varun Berry, vice chairman & managing director, said: With a high single-digit value growth of 9% during the last quarter of the year amidst a tight consumption scenario, the performance underscores our resilience in a challenging operating environment marked by rising commodity prices, changing channel dynamics, and subdued demand across FMCG categories.

Strategic Pricing actions, nimble approach in emerging channels, combined with robust cost efficiency initiatives delivering savings of approximately 3% of revenue, helped us sustain our growth and profitability as we navigated the year effectively. Our distribution footprint now directly caters to about 29 Lakh outlets across the country, with the rural distributors aiding towards strengthening our presence in the rural markets. New launches across the product categories, such as the E-comm first launch of our Premium range of Pure Magic Choco Frames, Winkin Cow Grow further reinforced our adjacent businesses while we continued to invest behind the legacy brands through distinctive promotions for Marie Gold and Good Day during the quarter.

As we enter the new financial year, we will continue to closely monitor commodity prices and evaluate their impact, while staying focused on driving healthy, profitable growth and strengthening our market leadership. We reaffirm our commitment to our ESG framework of People, Growth, Governance and Resources and shall continue to focus on our initiatives to build a Sustainable and Profitable business.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 75 per share of face value Re. 1/- each.

Britannia Industries (BIL) is one of India's leading FMCG companies. The company's principal activity is the manufacture and sale of biscuits, bread, rusk, cakes and dairy products.

The scrip rose 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 5,411.40 on the BSE.

