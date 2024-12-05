Stock Alert: Vodafone Idea, Torrent Pharma, Bharat Forge, Ipca Labs

RBL Bank, Granules India and Manapurram Finance shares were banned from F&O trading on 5 December 2024.

Stocks to Watch:

Vodafone Ideas board will meet on 9 December 2024 to consider raising funds upto Rs 2,000 crore.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement to acquire brands Cospiaq (empagliflozin), Cospiaq Met (empagliflozin + metformin) and Xilingio (empagliflozin + linagliptin) from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (BI). The acquisition will be completed by March 2025.

Bharat Forge has launched qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds upto Rs 1,650 crore. The floor price is fixed at Rs 1,323.54 per share.

Railtel Corp has received a work order worth Rs 10.64 crore from GAIL for MPLS & Point-to-Point Leased Line Links.

More From This Section

Masteks global chief financial officer (CFO), Arun Agarwal has resigned.

Ipca Labs has received necessary approval for voluntary closure of its wholly owned subsidiary, Ipca Pharmaceuticals SA de CV, Mexico.

Lemon Tree Hotels received a letter of award from the Meghalaya government for redevelopment of Orchid Hotel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News