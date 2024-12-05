Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.89 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 66.66% to Rs 32.22 crore

Net loss of Ashiana Ispat reported to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 66.66% to Rs 32.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.2296.64 -67 OPM %-8.073.37 -PBDT-4.371.45 PL PBT-4.820.97 PL NP-4.890.86 PL

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

