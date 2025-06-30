Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Waaree Energies, Asian Paints, Rattanindia Ent, BHEL, Prestige Estates

Stock Alert: Waaree Energies, Asian Paints, Rattanindia Ent, BHEL, Prestige Estates

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

Karnataka Banks managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma has resigned with effect from 15 July 2025. The board has also appointed Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat as the chief operating officer (COO) with effect from 2 July 2025.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals will acquire JB Chemicals from KKR in two phased at equity valuation of Rs 25,689 crore.

Waaree Energies said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply 540 MW modules from a renowned customer who is a developer of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across United States.

Asian Paints said that it has acquired balanced 40% stake in Obgenix Software (White Teak) from its promoters, Pawan Mehta, Gagan Mehta for total consideration of Rs 188 crore.

Rattanindia Enterprises said that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, to consider raising funds through a rights issue or any other permissible mode.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Adani Power (APL) for setting up six thermal units of 800 MW. The total value of these contracts is Rs 6,500 crore, the company stated.

Prestige Estates Projects said that it has entered into an agreement with Arihant Group for jointly acquiring an agreement to jointly acquire a prime 3.48-acre land parcel in Velachery, Chennai from Rane Madras. The land is earmarked for the development of premium residential dwellings with a total development potential of approximately 7.5 lakh square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 1,600 crore.

Granules India announced that its wholly-owned foreign subsidiary, located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA, has received one observation in Form 483 from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

