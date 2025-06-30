Vasudhagama Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.99% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Vasudhagama Enterprises declined 86.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 85.99% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.07% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 26.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.