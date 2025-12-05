Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Zaggle Prepaid, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Deepak Nitrite, Diamond Power Infra

Stock Alert: Zaggle Prepaid, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Deepak Nitrite, Diamond Power Infra

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O on 5 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services' board has approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in Rivpe Technology for consideration of up to Rs 22 crore. The company will purchase 81,429 equity shares and 16,407 compulsory convertible preference shares.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Deepak Nitrites wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech has commenced the manufacturing operations at its Nitric Acid Plant, Gujarat on 4 December 2025. The total capital expenditure incurred for the same is approximately Rs 515 crore as of the date of commencement of manufacturing operations.

Diamond Power Infrastructure has received letter of intent from Adani Green Energy for Supply of 33KV HV Cables 2126 kms and 3.3KV Solar MV Cables 3539 Kms for Khavda and Rajasthan Project worth Rs 747.64 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India has received order worth Rs 63.92 crore from Central Public Works Department for design and implementation of ICT network.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

