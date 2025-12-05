Stock Alert: Zaggle Prepaid, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Deepak Nitrite, Diamond Power Infra

Sammaan Capital and Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O on 5 December 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services' board has approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in Rivpe Technology for consideration of up to Rs 22 crore. The company will purchase 81,429 equity shares and 16,407 compulsory convertible preference shares.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Deepak Nitrites wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech has commenced the manufacturing operations at its Nitric Acid Plant, Gujarat on 4 December 2025. The total capital expenditure incurred for the same is approximately Rs 515 crore as of the date of commencement of manufacturing operations.
Diamond Power Infrastructure has received letter of intent from Adani Green Energy for Supply of 33KV HV Cables 2126 kms and 3.3KV Solar MV Cables 3539 Kms for Khavda and Rajasthan Project worth Rs 747.64 crore.
RailTel Corporation of India has received order worth Rs 63.92 crore from Central Public Works Department for design and implementation of ICT network.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app