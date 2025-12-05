Stock Alert: Zaggle Prepaid, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Deepak Nitrite, Diamond Power Infra

Sammaan Capital and Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O on 5 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services' board has approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in Rivpe Technology for consideration of up to Rs 22 crore. The company will purchase 81,429 equity shares and 16,407 compulsory convertible preference shares.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Deepak Nitrites wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech has commenced the manufacturing operations at its Nitric Acid Plant, Gujarat on 4 December 2025. The total capital expenditure incurred for the same is approximately Rs 515 crore as of the date of commencement of manufacturing operations.