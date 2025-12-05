Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags Rs 64-cr CPWD order for ICT network project

RailTel bags Rs 64-cr CPWD order for ICT network project

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 8:16 AM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has secured a Rs 63.92-crore work order from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the design and implementation of an ICT network.

The contract covers the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of the network, along with five years of operations and maintenance support. The project is scheduled to be executed by 12 May 2031.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation shed 0.24% to settle at Rs 330.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

