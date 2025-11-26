Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Zydus Lifescience, United Breweries, Nelco, NCC, Refex Inds

Stock Alert: Zydus Lifescience, United Breweries, Nelco, NCC, Refex Inds

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Stocks To Watch:

The listing of Excelsoft Technologies is scheduled for today. The issue was subscribed 43.19 times. The issue opened on 19 November 2025 and it closed on 21 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 114 and 120 per share.

NCC has received a letter of acceptance from Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam for expansion and modernization of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, Assam. The said contract valued at Rs 2,062.71 crore.

Nelco has received additional authorization for Unified License (Virtual Network Operator) license from Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It will allow Nelco to sell VSAT services of other UL- GMPCS licensees.

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, 120 mg, 180 mg and 240 mg.

Jayant Infratech has received letter of acceptance from Konkan Railway Corporation for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract. The total value of the contract is Rs 161,68,31,043.98 (inclusive of all duties and taxes).

Refex Industries has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Venwind Refex Projects (VRPL) to engage in generating, transmitting, distributing, and trading power from all energy sources and in developing and operating related facilities.

United Breweries announced the launch of beer, Heineken Silver in New Delhi. The beer is now available in New Delhi and priced at Rs 155 for a 330ml bottle, Rs 180 for a 500ml can, and Rs 305 for a 650ml bottle.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

