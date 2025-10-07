Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Zydus Lifesciences, Brigade Enterprises, Nibe, Medico Remedies, LTIMindtree

Stock Alert: Zydus Lifesciences, Brigade Enterprises, Nibe, Medico Remedies, LTIMindtree

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 7 October 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received approval from Health Canada to market Liothyronine tablets, a therapeutic used in the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Brigade Enterprises has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for the development of premium residential projects in Chennai, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,000 crore.

Nibe announced that it has receipt purchase orders valued at Rs 20.57 crore from a prominent player in the infrastructure and defence sector.

Medico Remedies has secured an export order worth $1,781,000 (approximately Rs 14.8 crore) from the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan for the supply of tablets and dry syrups.

LTIMindtree announced that it has entered into a multi-year strategic agreement with a leading global media and entertainment company.

Solarworld Energy Solutions has entered into a funding agreement with Pioneer Facor IT Infra developers to borrow Rs 50 crore, aimed at supporting the company's ongoing and upcoming renewable energy projects.

Fabtech Technologies International has received a letter of intent (LoI) valued at Rs 68 crore for the supply and installation of modular cleanroom partition systems and doors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for equities

Nibe secures Rs 21-cr order from leading infra & defence firm

CarTrade Tech witnesses strong growth in traffic on its consumer platforms during Navratri

Embassy Developments receives Occupation Certificates for six legacy projects

Tilaknagar Industries appoints Nishant Jain as President - Sales

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story