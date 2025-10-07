Stock Alert: Zydus Lifesciences, Brigade Enterprises, Nibe, Medico Remedies, LTIMindtree

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 7 October 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received approval from Health Canada to market Liothyronine tablets, a therapeutic used in the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Brigade Enterprises has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for the development of premium residential projects in Chennai, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,000 crore.

Nibe announced that it has receipt purchase orders valued at Rs 20.57 crore from a prominent player in the infrastructure and defence sector.

Medico Remedies has secured an export order worth $1,781,000 (approximately Rs 14.8 crore) from the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan for the supply of tablets and dry syrups.