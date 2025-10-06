CarTrade Tech witnesses strong growth in traffic on its consumer platforms during Navratri

CarTrade Tech announced that its consumer platforms CarWale and BikeWale witnessed strong growth in traffic during Navratri 2025, underscoring the continued momentum of festive demand and the positive impact of the recent GST rate reduction on the automobile sector. CarWale and BikeWale collectively recorded a 66% year-on-year growth in traffic during Navratri, reflecting heightened consumer engagement and enthusiasm.

Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO Consumer Business, CarTrade Tech, said: The festive season continues to build momentum, and this Navratri has once again shown the trust millions of consumers place in CarWale and BikeWale as their preferred destinations for research and decision-making. We are truly grateful to our users for their continued confidence in our platforms. With consumer sentiment buoyed by festive enthusiasm, we are excited to play a central role in simplifying vehicle buying journeys for Indians across the country.