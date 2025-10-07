Nibe secures Rs 21-cr order from leading infra & defence firm

Nibe announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 20.57 crore from a leading infrastructure and defence company in India for the manufacturing and supply of multiple structures.

The project entails manufacturing and supplying various structures, including hull engine deck and turret structure assemblies.

NIBE operates in manufacturing critical components for the defence sector, electric vehicles (E-Vehicles), and software development. The company is engaged in fabrication and machining of components used in the defence sector, as well as assembly of components for E-vehicles.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 75.97% to Rs 1.90 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 7.91 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 25.04% to Rs 82.50 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 110.06 crore in the same quarter last year.