GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 60.00 points (or 0.24%) in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 313.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,036.39 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 3,502.34 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets: In Asia, Japans Nikkei 225 hit a record high Tuesday for the second straight session, lifted by a tech rally on Wall Street after a massive deal between OpenAI and AMD. Chinese, Hong Kong and South Korean markets are closed for the holidays. The Nikkei 225 hit a fresh high Monday after Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi as its new leader Saturday, positioning her to become the countrys first female prime minister. Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.36% to end the day at a fresh record for the 32nd time this year. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.71% to finish at 22,941.67, after notching its 31st all-time high of 2025.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, fell 63.31 points, or 0.14%, to close at 46,694.97. Shares of AMD skyrocketed almost 24% to boost both indexes after the company announced a deal with OpenAI, which could see the latter take a 10% stake in the chipmaker. Domestic Market: The headline equity indices ended with strong gains on Monday as investors tracked quarterly business updates from corporates. The Nifty settled above the 25,070 mark, led by buying in IT, healthcare, and private bank stocks. Sentiment remained upbeat after the Reserve Bank of India, in its policy review last week, raised its GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 6.8% from 6.5% and lowered its CPI inflation estimate to 2.6% from 3.1%.