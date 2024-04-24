Stocks may open in positive zone

GIFT Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could rise 28 points at the opening bell.

Volatility may zoom as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month April series to May series. The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 25 April 2024.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks edged higher on Wednesday following Wall Streets continued rally for a second straight day.

U.S stock indexes climbed for a second straight session on Tuesday as a strong batch of corporate earnings assuaged concerns over higher rates.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic investors flexed their muscle on Tuesday, steering key indices higher for a third consecutive session. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 89.83 points or 0.12% to 73,738.45. The Nifty 50 index added 31.60 points or 0.14% to 22,368.00.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,044.54 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,918.94 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 April, provisional data showed.

