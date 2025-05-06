Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 45.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 45.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 49.06 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries declined 45.68% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 49.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.0659.96 -18 OPM %7.6011.44 -PBDT5.008.01 -38 PBT3.456.33 -45 NP2.584.75 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prataap Snacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jash Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sah Polymers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 56.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 95.12% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story