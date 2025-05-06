Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 45.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 49.06 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries declined 45.68% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 49.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.49.0659.967.6011.445.008.013.456.332.584.75

