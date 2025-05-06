Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 45.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 49.06 croreNet profit of Stovec Industries declined 45.68% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 49.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.0659.96 -18 OPM %7.6011.44 -PBDT5.008.01 -38 PBT3.456.33 -45 NP2.584.75 -46
