Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 61.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.77% to Rs 40.88 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries declined 61.17% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.77% to Rs 40.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 57.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40.8857.394.577.883.015.581.624.001.203.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News