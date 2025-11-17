Aruna Hotels standalone net profit rises 10500.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 6.67 crore

Net profit of Aruna Hotels rose 10500.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 6.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.676.3230.7316.931.690.741.15-0.141.060.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News