Stratmont Industries standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 608.66% to Rs 38.48 crore

Net profit of Stratmont Industries rose 88.89% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 608.66% to Rs 38.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.38.485.433.7410.311.120.470.920.360.680.36

