Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 2.09% to Rs 28.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 242.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 225.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.242.59225.6817.2618.5143.9841.5937.8636.4728.3627.78

