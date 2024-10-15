Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 262.70 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 7.43% to Rs 34.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 262.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 233.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.262.70233.9420.7020.2052.2748.5546.8443.2934.1131.75

