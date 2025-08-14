Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit declines 15.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.03% to Rs 943.50 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials declined 15.16% to Rs 51.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.03% to Rs 943.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 698.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.943.50698.7110.2212.8495.2591.5970.5482.2551.9261.20

