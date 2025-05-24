Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit rises 13.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit rises 13.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 56.96% to Rs 939.71 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 13.77% to Rs 56.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.96% to Rs 939.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.81% to Rs 235.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.21% to Rs 2982.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2222.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales939.71598.71 57 2982.422222.17 34 OPM %9.2812.00 -11.7511.86 - PBDT86.8473.64 18 357.03270.03 32 PBT62.8664.43 -2 303.79233.25 30 NP56.1749.37 14 235.16173.16 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 42.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 10.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 9.16% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story