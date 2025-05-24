Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit rises 13.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.96% to Rs 939.71 croreNet profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 13.77% to Rs 56.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.96% to Rs 939.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.81% to Rs 235.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.21% to Rs 2982.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2222.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
