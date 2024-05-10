Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 156.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.28% to Rs 83.80 crore

Net Loss of Subex reported to Rs 156.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 47.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.28% to Rs 83.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 191.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 51.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 309.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

