Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 156.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 156.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 77.28% to Rs 83.80 crore

Net Loss of Subex reported to Rs 156.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 47.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.28% to Rs 83.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 191.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 51.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 309.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales83.8047.27 77 309.72278.69 11 OPM %3.68-77.77 --5.06-11.00 - PBDT5.13-33.76 LP -11.56-25.07 54 PBT1.35-37.58 LP -27.15-39.06 30 NP-156.51-47.18 -232 -191.73-51.21 -274

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.89 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Subex reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.80 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Subex inks deal with leading telecom operator in Southeast Asia

Subex rises after bagging $2.2 mn contract from Southeast Asian telecom operator

Subex partners with leading telecom operator in the APAC region

Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 20.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Prayatna Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TCI Express standalone net profit declines 17.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 80.69% in the March 2024 quarter

ECL Finance standalone net profit rises 48.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story