Prayatna Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Prayatna Developers Pvt reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 93.05% to Rs 50.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 587.74% to Rs 49.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.83% to Rs 211.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

