Subros Q3 PAT jumps 6% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Subros' consolidated net profit jumped 5.55% to Rs 34.75 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 32.92 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 15.43% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 947.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2.40 crore in the third quarter of FY26, down 2.40% YoY.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 8.12% YoY to Rs 87.19 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 9.23%.

The company approved a capacity addition at its Karsanpura manufacturing facility in Gujarat, including the proposed installation of a new local electric compressor line and the expansion of local ICE compressor capacity at the plant in Karsanpura, Ahmedabad district.